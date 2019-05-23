Axle load limit on highways to be implemented from June 1

Islamabad : The Ministry of Communications has decided to implement axle load limit on National Highways & Motorways (NHM) as provided in National Highway Safety Ordinance-2000, from June 1, 2019, the NHM sources said Thursday.

To this effect, a series of meetings were held between Ministry of Communications and representatives of Goods Transport Agencies and Truck Drivers Associations hailing from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Proposals presented by representatives of transporter organisations were included in the implementation plan. Representatives of the goods transport agencies, owners of industrial units, law enforcing agencies and provincial governments have assured to extend their full cooperation to abide by the rules and regulations concerning Axle Load Management and adding that over loading would be avoided. In case of violation, legal action will take against the violators.

Implementation of axle load limit will not only pave the way to control accidents on National Highways & Motorways network but it will also help protect the precious national asset of National Highways & Motorways, as heavy amounts are spent on construction and maintenance of National Highways & Motorways throughout the country. In order to keep safe this asset, a comprehensive course of action is being adopted with cooperation of all the stakeholders.