20 shops, stalls burnt

LAHORE: At least 20 small shops and stalls were burnt when a fire broke out in a shop at China Sale Centre Market on Model Town Link Road on early Thursday morning.

The blaze started in one of the shops and quickly spread to the other 19 adjacent shops and stalls. Rescue 1122 vehicles put it out after hectic efforts of hours. Rescue sources said that no casualty was reported in the incident, however, valuables worth million of rupees were destroyed by the fire.

The cause of fire was not known yet. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in an oil godown in a factory on Basi Morr at Sharifpura. Rescue 1122 fire tenders extinguished its after hectic efforts. suicide: An 18-year-old youth committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Sanda area on Thursday. The youth identified as Taimour got depressed over an unknown issue and ended his life by swallowing poisonous pills, police said.

Youth gunned down: A 24-year-old youth was shot dead by his cousin in the Harbanspura area on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Awais, a resident of Sukh Neher, Harbanspura. On the day of the incident, his cousin Sajjad called him on phone and asked him to come to his house. As Awais reached his house, Sajjad exchanged harsh words with him over an unknown issue and later allegedly shot at and wounded him. The victim was removed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The body was removed to morgue.

accidents: Six people died and 860 suffered injuries in road accidents across Punjab province during the last 24 hours.