Model courts

It is heartening to learn about the speedy disposal of murder and narcotic cases by model courts which can be considered a silent revolution in the judiciary.

Now, I appeal to the worthy chief justice to kindly constitute model courts for thousands of pending rape cases which are increasing at an alarming rate due to absence of speedy justice. In addition, model courts may be constituted for speedy disposal of civil cases waiting for justice for three years or more.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi