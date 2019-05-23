Nawaz’s bail petition: IHC sets June 11 for hearing in Al Azizia reference

ISLAMABAD: The IHC on Thursday set June 11 after Eidul Fitr date for hearing of Nawaz Sharif bail plea in Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds. Earlier the Division Bench of Islamabad High Court comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Akhtar Kiyani issued notice to federal government, National Accountability Bureau and Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail to submit their reply within two weeks.

In his bail petition former PM Nawaz Sharif stated that medical report has suggested “the multifarious diseases/ailments of the petitioner (Nawaz Sharif) are not only life threatening, the threat to the petitioner’s life on account of these co-morbidities is bound to aggravate in case the petitioner is exposed to any physical or psychological stress”.

Khawaja Haris rejected the propaganda that allowing Nawaz Sharif to get treatment abroad is a deal like NRO.

Earlier in hearing Nawaz’s lawyer Khawaja Haris argued in the court that former PM’s condition is very critical. He is suffering from various diseases that could prove to be life threatening. “Nawaz Sharif required a stress-free environment for his treatment,” he added. Haris said “the propaganda launched by the government functionaries/political opponents of the petitioner, and a particular segment of the print and electronic media, to the effect that the petitioner is seeking bail on medical grounds for his treatment abroad, is actually seeking an NRO, is not only tantamount to contempt of court, it is also malicious and false to the knowledge of such politicians and TV anchors, and stands comprehensively refuted by the past conduct of the petitioner”.