PDWP approves 29 projects

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved 29 projects worth Rs12244.930 million.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash, additional chief secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a handout.

The meeting was attended by Atif Rehman, Secretary Planning & Development Department, members of PDWP, representatives of Planning Commission, departments concerned and districts level officers of merged areas.

The forum considered 41 projects pertaining to different sectors including Health, Water, Roads, Urban Development, Local Government, Relief and Rehabilitation, Forestry, Elementary and Secondary Education, DWSS, Population Welfare, and multi-sectoral development sectors for the uplift of the province and specifically merged areas.

Some projects were deferred/not discussed due to inadequate design and other deficiencies and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

The approved projects of the Health sector were “Additional amount purchase of land for HQ Hospital, Khar, Bajaur (Rs72.711 million). Capacity Building of Health sector in Fata (Liabilities of Salaries of Specialist Doctor) (Rs1.088 million), Mobile Hospital Programme in Fata (Phase-III), Upgradation of Centre of Excellence for Vitro Retinal Disease in KTH, Peshawar, Upgradation of THQ Hospital Kabal to Category C, District Swat (PC-II approved on 01-11-2017)”.

Approved projects of the Water sector were “Sarobi Small Dam, NWA, Khara Ghara Small Dam in FR Bannu, Construction of 10 Kms B/T Road (Balance

Length of Badar Manitol Shakl B/T Road 10 Kms) in District South Waziristan, Black Topping of Roads in District South Waziristan, Phase-II(25-Kms)”.

Approved projects of Relief & Rehabilitation sector were “Establishment of Emergency Rescue Services (Rescue 1122) in 7 tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Establishment of Emergency Rescue Services (Rescue 1122) in sub-divisions (Frontier Regions) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Establishment of Rehabilitation & Reconstruction Unit.