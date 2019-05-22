close
Thu May 23, 2019
May 23, 2019

11 outlaws held in capital, narcotics, arms recovered

National

A
APP
May 23, 2019

Islamabad: Islamabad Police have arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, stolen bike and weapons from their possession a police spokesman said.

According to details, Bhara Kahu police arrested Haider and recovered stolen bike from him. Industrial Area police arrested Mudassir and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. CIA police arrested Mir Vais and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him while Faisal Zammer was held by Koral police in possession of 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Noon police arrested Asif Ali shah and recovered 250 gram hashish from him. Bani Gala police arrested six persons involved in illegal construction in the areas prohibited under section 144. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons.

