Thu May 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

Labourer shot dead in Sialkot

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2019

SIALKOT: A labourer was shot dead on Wednesday. According to police, labourers Amjad and Liaquat were working at the shop of Haji Rashim in Mandi Loharan in the limits of City Pasroor police when accused Bilal came and opened indiscriminate firing, leaving Amjad dead on the spot and Liaquat injured critically.

The injured was rushed to a local hospital. Reportedly, Bilal had a dispute with Haji Rashim. The police have registered a case. Meanwhile, a woman was gang raped on Wednesday.

Police were told that accused Zulfiqar and his accomplice invited a woman to a location on the pretext of arranging a house on rent for her family and gang raped her in Butar village in the limits of Sadr Sialkot police.

