Rs1,000 bn foreign debt swells in PTI govt’s last four days: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the incompetent government has destroyed economy of the country and according to reports there has been an increase of Rs1,000 billion in foreign debt just in the last four days.

Addressing the group of party office bearers from Islamabad here on Wednesday at Zardari House, PPP Chairman said the houses of poor people were destroyed in the name of anti-encroachment drive which is inhuman.

He said labourers and peasants have been deprived of their livelihood while poor of this country are crying due to this inept government which had promised them sun, moon and what not. “How can the PPP leaders and workers remain silent over this situation,” he asked. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari vowed that PPP will not be cowed down by blatant use of force or vilification campaign against its leadership. He said the PPP has a history of standing up to dictators in the country and will resist all kinds of excesses by this regime.

He said the PPP will help the special persons in every field because they have the right of decent living.

Independent candidate from Islamabad in the last elections announced joining PPP on the occasion.

President PPP Islamabad Iftikhar Shahzada, Agha Muhammad Ali, Shah Nawaz Khan, Ali Sabzwari, Malik Francis, Zahid Iqbal, Riffat Ali, Farrukh Qureshi, Tariq Taimuri, Hameed Kiani, Qazi Maqsood, Chaudhry Rizwan, Nida Nazir, Waseem Nazir, Asim and Zulqurnain were included in the delegation while Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari was also present.