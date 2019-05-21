close
Wed May 22, 2019
SA-GC Club win basketball title

ISLAMABAD: SA-GC Club Lahore clinched the All Pakistan Federal Inter-Club Basketball Championship 2019 by defeating Cobra club 76-48 at the Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex, Rawalpindi, says a press release.

The event, which was organised by Federal Basketball Association in collaboration with Rawalpindi Sports Department, was participated by 20 teams. It was an interesting final in which both teams played gallantly but SA-GC turned out to be the winner.

Muhammad Taimoor (20) was the top scorer for winners. Tariq Mahmood Malik, Regional Advisor, Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, was the chief guest on the occasion. Federal Basketball Association President Ejaz Rafi Butt, Secretary General Ouj e Zahoor, DSO Rawalpindi Waheed Babar and coach Riaz Malik were also present on the occasion.

