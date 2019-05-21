close
Wed May 22, 2019
NR
News Report
May 22, 2019

Saudi Arabia intercepts two Houthi missiles over Makkah

National

May 22, 2019

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air forces intercepted two ballistic missiles on Monday, including one heading for Makkah and the other for Jeddah, Al Arabiya reported, citing eyewitnesses.

The weapons were fired by Houthi militants from Yemen, the report said.

The kingdom’s air defence forces destroyed the ballistic missiles over Taif. The kingdom’s embassy in Washington confirmed on Monday that its air forces intercepted two Iranian-made Houthi missiles in Makkah province.

The Yemeni government said that it strongly condemned the targeting of Makkah, adding that the attempted attack on the holy site was “a full-fledged terrorist act”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan condemned the firing of ballistic missiles by Houthis towards Makkah province and commended the vigilant Saudi defence forces for intercepting the missiles.

A Foreign Office press release issued here said Pakistan reaffirms its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reiterates its support against any threat to the security of the Kingdom.

