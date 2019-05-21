All-Pakistan Bahria Cup Cricket in progress

LAHORE: The 5th Bahria Cup All-Pakistan Floodlit Cricket Tournament is in progress at Bahria Cricket Stadium Bahria Town here.

Shaharyar Humayun, MD Sandal Residencia, was the chief guest on the second day of the tournament. Syed Fakhar Shah, Director Sports Bahria Town was also present on the occasion. In the first match on the second day United Eleven defeated Super Kings Eleven by 23 runs. United Eleven, batting first, scored 70 runs in 4 overs and Super Kings managed 47.

In the second match Pak Warriors defeated ACES XI by 15 runs. Warriors scored 50 in 4 overs and ACES made 35 runs in reply.In the third match Melsi XI beat Bahria XI by 7 runs. Mailsi team scored 53 runs in 4 overs and Bahria team managed 46.

In the fourth match Sajawal XI narrowly beat Shahdrah XI by 1 run. Sajawal XI, batting first, scored and Shahdrah team managed 57. In the fifth encounter Haq Bahoo XI defeated Alif Lam Meem (ALM) XI by 49 runs. Haq Bahoo, batting first scored, 78 runs in 4 overs and ALM made 30.

In the 6th match Bhimber XI defeated Ashrafia XI by 9 runs. Bhimber XI scored 59 and Ashrafia XI hit up 50, in reply.

In the seventh match Himayat Kazmi XIbeat Jhooly Lal XI by 26 runs. Kazmi XI scores 65 and Jhooly Lal XI,in reply, made 39.

In the 8th match Ghosia XI edged past Lahore Tigers by 5 runs. Ghosia XI scored 54 and Lahore Tigers managed 49. On the third day of the event pre-quarterfinals will be played.

Teams who have qualified for the for prequarterfinals are Pak Warriors, Babar J-3, Yarian Eleven, Kazmi Eleven, Sangla Eleven, Sharqpur Lions, Sunny Eleven, Mailsi Eleven, Sajawal Eleven, Zain Eleven, Ghosia Eleven, United Eleven, Shahzeb Eleven, Haq Bahoo Eleven, Panther Eleven and Bhimber Eleven.