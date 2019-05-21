May holds out promise of new Brexit referendum

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May promised Tuesday to give lawmakers a vote on whether to hold a second Brexit referendum as part of a last-gasp push to get her deal over the line.
The embattled British leader dangled a series of sweeteners that she hopes can resolve the Brexit crisis three years after the country first voted to leave the European Union after 46 years.
These included a parliamentary vote on whether to put whatever Brexit deal is passed up for a second confirmatory ballot, plus a temporary customs union with the EU. “I recognise the genuine and sincere strength of feeling across the House on this important issue,” she said of a second Brexit vote.
“The government will therefore include in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill at introduction a requirement to vote on whether to hold a second referendum,” she said. “This must take place before the Withdrawal Agreement can be ratified.”
The measure is a key demand of the main opposition Labour Party. But it is also bitterly opposed by Brexit-supporting Conservatives whose votes May also needs if she is to get her deal passed. She said her proposals were this parliament´s “last chance” to end a political deadlock that has held up the entire Brexit process and caused huge public anger.
LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May promised Tuesday to give lawmakers a vote on whether to hold a second Brexit referendum as part of a last-gasp push to get her deal over the line.
The embattled British leader dangled a series of sweeteners that she hopes can resolve the Brexit crisis three years after the country first voted to leave the European Union after 46 years.
These included a parliamentary vote on whether to put whatever Brexit deal is passed up for a second confirmatory ballot, plus a temporary customs union with the EU. “I recognise the genuine and sincere strength of feeling across the House on this important issue,” she said of a second Brexit vote.
“The government will therefore include in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill at introduction a requirement to vote on whether to hold a second referendum,” she said. “This must take place before the Withdrawal Agreement can be ratified.”
The measure is a key demand of the main opposition Labour Party. But it is also bitterly opposed by Brexit-supporting Conservatives whose votes May also needs if she is to get her deal passed. She said her proposals were this parliament´s “last chance” to end a political deadlock that has held up the entire Brexit process and caused huge public anger.