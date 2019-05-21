May holds out promise of new Brexit referendum

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May promised Tuesday to give lawmakers a vote on whether to hold a second Brexit referendum as part of a last-gasp push to get her deal over the line.

The embattled British leader dangled a series of sweeteners that she hopes can resolve the Brexit crisis three years after the country first voted to leave the European Union after 46 years.

These included a parliamentary vote on whether to put whatever Brexit deal is passed up for a second confirmatory ballot, plus a temporary customs union with the EU. “I recognise the genuine and sincere strength of feeling across the House on this important issue,” she said of a second Brexit vote.

“The government will therefore include in the Withdrawal Agreement Bill at introduction a requirement to vote on whether to hold a second referendum,” she said. “This must take place before the Withdrawal Agreement can be ratified.”

The measure is a key demand of the main opposition Labour Party. But it is also bitterly opposed by Brexit-supporting Conservatives whose votes May also needs if she is to get her deal passed. She said her proposals were this parliament´s “last chance” to end a political deadlock that has held up the entire Brexit process and caused huge public anger.