TRCS presents 300 first aid boxes for schools

Islamabad : The Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRCS) Tuesday handed over 300 first aid boxes to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) for distribution among 150 schools in the federal capital and seven provincial headquarters.

A two-member delegation of TRCS delegation visited the PRCS National Headquarters here Tuesday. The delegation, comprising President of the TRCS Supervisory Board Ismet Durmus and Board Member Ramazan Saygili, called on Secretary General of PRCS Khalid Bin Majeed and signed the handover documents of the first aid kits. The Head of Delegation of TRCS in Pakistan Ibrahim Carlos, PRCS officers, and volunteers were also present on the occasion.

As per plan, two first aid boxes each will be placed at 31 federal capital schools, while 238 boxes will be handed over to the provincial headquarters for distribution among schools. Khalid Bin Majeed said, PRCS was hugely indebted to the TRCS for this goodwill gesture. He said, PRCS is also distributing food parcels among 2,000 deserving families under the Ramazan Package in collaboration with the TRCS. Mementos were also exchanged on the occasion.