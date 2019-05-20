Mainly hot weather in most parts of country

Islamabad: Met office on Monday forecast mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country whereas dust-thunderstorm and rain may occur at isolated places. The prevailing weather condition was due to a shallow westerly wave present over upper and central parts of the country, it said. Dust-thunderstorm and rain is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Zhob, Sukkur, Larkana, Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G. Khan, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, D.I. Khan divisions, Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

The weather during the past 24 hours was noted as dust-thunderstorm and rain occurred at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Peshawar (AP 51, City 27), Cherat 25, D.I. Khan 17, Balakot 7, Kalam, Kakul 5, Chitral 4, Dir (lower 4, upper 3), Mirkhani, Drosh, Bannu 2, Saidu Sharif, Malamjabba 1, Gilgit Baltistan: Chillas 33, Bagrote 7, Gilgit 05, Bunji 4, Astore 2, Punjab: Joharabad 17, Sargodha 11, Murree 7, Chakwal 6, Islamabad (IIAP, ZP 05, Bokra 4, Saidpur 3, Golra 1), M.B. Din, Noorpurthal 3, Hafizabad 2, Gujrat, Rawalpindi 1, Kashmir: Rawalakot, Garidupatta 08, Muzaffarabad 6, Kotli 3, Balochistan: Panjgur 3. The highest maximum temperatures earlier were Jaccobabad, Rohri 43°C, Shaheed Benazirabad, Bahawalnagar, Larkana, Moenjodaro, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur 42°C.