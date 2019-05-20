close
Tue May 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 21, 2019

‘Eid Bazaar’

Top Story

A
APP
May 21, 2019

Islamabad: The twin cities enterprise would organise a two-day ‘Eid Bazaar’ from May 24 here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), featuring shopping stalls, Sufi Qalaam, kids play area, gaming corner and 'Inaam Ghar'.

Eid being right around the corner, people of twin cities rush to shops, restaurants and markets to savour the remaining month of Ramazan and to prepare for Eid-ul-Fitr, said a statement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story