‘Eid Bazaar’

Islamabad: The twin cities enterprise would organise a two-day ‘Eid Bazaar’ from May 24 here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), featuring shopping stalls, Sufi Qalaam, kids play area, gaming corner and 'Inaam Ghar'.

Eid being right around the corner, people of twin cities rush to shops, restaurants and markets to savour the remaining month of Ramazan and to prepare for Eid-ul-Fitr, said a statement.