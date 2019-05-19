Pindi gang rape case: Three cops among four accused sent on 5-day physical remand

RAWALPINDI: Duty Magistrate Rawalpindi Kiran Ilyas on Sunday handed over four accused, including three policemen, allegedly involved in gang rape of a 22-year old girl, to police on a five-day physical remand.

The court has directed police to present the accused again on May 24.

Three police officials, Constable Muhammad Naseer, Constable Rashid Minhas, Constable Muhammad Azeem, and a civilian young man Amir Sikandar allegedly involved in the gang rape were produced in a court of duty magistrate, Rawalpindi. Station House Officer (SHO) Rawat brought all accused to the court.

Rawat Police has registered a case under Sections of 376B, 367A and 382 PPC against four accused for allegedly abducting 22-year-old girl Rafia Azeem and gang raping her.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana told The News that the accused will never be spared at any cost.

“I have suspended three police officials from service immediately,” he said. The CPO said police is a ‘Muhafiz’ of public, not a ‘looter’.

“I am strictly monitoring this case. The victim girl and her family are in police security,” he said.

The CPO said police have also taken all samples of marks which were on the victim’s body, and all samples have been sent for further investigation. “I have given special instructions to SP (Saddar) to make foolproof security arrangements around the victim’s house,” he assured.

Three police constables (Muhafaz Force) of Rawalpindi Police abducted the girl at around 2:00am on May 16, and allegedly gang raped her for the next two hours in the rear seat of official police vehicle before dropping her off near her hostel located in Commercial Centre, Satellite Town at around 4:00am. The three Rawalpindi Police constables were accompanied by a young civilian. All four have been arrested and their medical tests have been conducted already.

According to statement of the young girl in the FIR, she along with a friend, Umair Azam Kiyani had gone for outing and to have Sehri for keeping fast.

“We were stopped by a white Toyota Corolla car, bearing registration no: ADB-332, in which four persons were riding. They pulled both of us out of our vehicle and forced me to sit in their car on gun point while they threatened and told my friend Umair Azam Kiyani to go away. They drove off some distance and then parked the vehicle on the road side and put dark blinds on the windows of the vehicle and raped me one by one in the back seat of the car.

Later, they dropped me off near my hostel. Before freeing me, they snatched Rs30,000 as well as a gold ring valued at Rs12,000,” the girl said in the FIR.

The girl said the accused also asked her to stay in contact in future and threatened of dire consequences if she did otherwise. She said that she was too ashamed of what had happened to her and terrified as well and it took her a whole day to pick up courage and compose herself to approach the police to file the FIR.