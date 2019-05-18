close
Sun May 19, 2019
Agencies
May 19, 2019

Ministry of Postal Services opens rest houses to public

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Postal Services on Saturday announced it has opened its rest houses across the country for the general public.

According to a notification issued, the decision has been taken in the context of better utilisation of the country’s resources and facilitating the masses.

Tourists will now be able to stay in government rest houses during their visit, the notification stated, adding, the rest houses from Karachi to Murree have been revamped on the instructions of Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.

The facility of residence at the rest houses can be availed by paying a minimum amount of Rs1,200 to Rs3,000 rupees.

This service is being provided to increase the income of the government and reducing the expenses of the people.

Those interested can avail information about the rest houses through Pakistan Post’s app, the notification added.

