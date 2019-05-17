Departing Allegri set for Turin farewell

ROME: Massimiliano Allegri will oversee his final game as Juventus coach at the club’s Allianz Stadium on Sunday against Atalanta as the curtain comes down on his trophy-laden career with the Serie A giants.

Juventus announced on Friday that the 51-year-old would be leaving the club after five seasons during which he won 11 trophies. Juventus have one game left after Atalanta, against Sampdoria in Genoa on May 26.

The Turin giants have already wrapped up their eighth consecutive title, and Allegri’s fifth in as many years. He lifted the Coppa Italia on four occasions since replacing Antonio Conte in 2014. His departure comes despite insisting he was staying after the team’s quarter-final Champions League exit at the hands of Ajax, which led to criticism of his management after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo had boosted hopes of a first Champions League in over two decades.

The final home game will be an occasion to celebrate another Serie A title and will be one they will be determined to win. Allegri’s team have been held in their last two outings since sealing the Scudetto on April 20.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Saturday: Udinese v SPAL (1300), Genoa v Cagliari (1600), Sassuolo v AS Roma (1830)

Sunday: Chievo v Sampdoria (1030), Empoli v Torino, Juventus v Atalanta, Parma v Fiorentina (1300), AC Milan v Frosinone (1600), Napoli v Inter Milan (1830)

Monday: Lazio v Bologna (1830).