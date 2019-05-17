Rule of law

This refers to the letter, ‘Misrule’ (April 29) by Syed Shaheer Ahmed. In the letter, the inadequacies of the police were highlighted. Since it was a general perspective, the police department deems it important to tell readers about the challenges faced by the police. It is important to note that the sacrifices, services and professionalism being rendered by the police department are indispensible for the peace and prosperity of our beloved country. Initially, it was conventional crime and social vices that the police used to deal with, but with changing dynamics, the police are also fighting terrorism.

The performance of the Sindh Police has remained exemplary in the past six months, with a substantive decrease in kidnappings for ransom, extortion cases and highway robbery cases. It received appreciation from all over the world for foiling the Chinese Consulate attack, restoring peace in Lyari and maintaining order in the dacoit-affected katcha areas of interior Sindh. Community policing initiatives of the Sindh Police are aimed at mitigating the distance between the community and the police. During the last six months, the Sindh Police has arrested/neutralized 71 terrorists, 493 murderers, 12 target killers, 71 notified criminals, 8310 proclaimed offenders and 13911 absconders. Moreover, 17 mega religious, political, sports and other events were managed by providing appropriate security apparatus. On average, 15 Madadgar Karachi alone receives ten thousand calls on daily basis; all calls are responded to, recorded and followed up by Victim Support Officers. We owe prevalent peace and harmony to our martyred men and women. More than 7000 police personnel have laid their lives out of which 2200 were from the Sindh Police. Having said all this, there is always room for improvement. Reforms are being introduced in the Sindh Police for better service delivery. Suggestions are solicited.

Spokesperson Sindh Police