Fri May 17, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 17, 2019

Ali suffers defeat in City View Squash Open

Sports

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ali Bukhari lost in the pre-quarter-finals of the $5500 City View Squash Open in New York on Thursday. Eighth seed Spencer Lovejoy of USA defeated unseeded Ali 10-12, 11-1, 11-2, 11-9 in the second round. Earlier, Ali beat Guy Davidson of USA 4-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-3 in the first round.

