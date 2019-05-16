Ali suffers defeat in City View Squash Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ali Bukhari lost in the pre-quarter-finals of the $5500 City View Squash Open in New York on Thursday. Eighth seed Spencer Lovejoy of USA defeated unseeded Ali 10-12, 11-1, 11-2, 11-9 in the second round. Earlier, Ali beat Guy Davidson of USA 4-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-3 in the first round.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ali Bukhari lost in the pre-quarter-finals of the $5500 City View Squash Open in New York on Thursday. Eighth seed Spencer Lovejoy of USA defeated unseeded Ali 10-12, 11-1, 11-2, 11-9 in the second round. Earlier, Ali beat Guy Davidson of USA 4-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-3 in the first round.