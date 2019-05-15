Shahbaz’ lawyer faints in SC during hearing

ISLAMABAD: Ashtar Ausaf Ali, lawyer for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday fainted during proceedings in the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.

Ashtar Ausaf fainted during arguments in the case pertaining to the bail cancellation of Shahbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad in Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme case. The hearing was stopped and a doctor was called to provide treatment to Ausaf.

Dr Yasir from the Supreme Court examined Ashtar Ausaf following which an ambulance was called and he was transferred to a nearby hospital.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed who was hearing the case inquired about Ausaf’s health and later adjourned all cases being heard in Court No 2.

Ashtar Ausaf Ali had severed as the Attorney General of Pakistan in the PML-N government and had been removed from the post last year.