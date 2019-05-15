close
Thu May 16, 2019
May 16, 2019

30 institutes in each division to be converted into modern science schools

Islamabad

May 16, 2019

Islamabad : Ministry of Science and Technology briefed the Standing Committee about the achievements made by the Ministry and scope of activities in which they have taken initiative to convert at-least 30 Schools in each Division as Modern Science Stem School to promote modern scientific education amongst the youngsters.

The Committee was told that this task is given to the Universities working under control of the Ministry to explore the talent in different fields of Science.

The Committee appreciated the efforts of the Ministry for declaring the month of August as Science & Technology month and to conduct Science Fairs to be held on 31st August to showcase the innovations and to finance 100% to the technology based business ideas of students.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook has also been invited to participate in the Science Fair to promote the science talent.

The Federal Minister for Science & Technology informed that Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) has invented around 123-technologies but failed to showcase them.

There should be a proper mechanism to publicize these technologies and Ministry in this regard is starting public awareness programs.

