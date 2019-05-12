Ramazan discount deals attracting customers

Islamabad: With the holy month of Ramazan, a number of restaurants and online fast food chains all across the country start offering discount deals to attract the customers, as the trend of arranging ‘iftar’ and ‘sehri’ meals for friends and family on rise.

According to fast food Restaurants, the month of Ramazan brings attractive discount treats for citizens where foodies are always on the hunt to find reasonably priced and delicious meals to break their fast. A Pizza Hut manager said that they are offering discount ‘iftar’ deals where the public can come in at ‘iftar’ time and they can eat as much as they want to.

A Student Sahan Asim said, I enjoy the discount deals and special offers offered by restaurants that stay open late at night. A restaurant worker said, “Most of the hotel and restaurants will become lively with customer after midnight as the trend is getting popular like wildfire, adding, last year people were seen to flocked in restaurant and hotel to enjoy ‘sehri’ deals.”

A student Azhar Ali said the culture of ‘iftar’ parties arranging outdoor with the passage of time has increased all across the country as discount deals attracting toward customers. ‘Iftar’ should be healthier and tasty and designed in a particular manner that can match our budget, said a young girl who was planned to have get together with friends outdoor, adding, I am thinking to have an ‘Iftar’ party in any restaurant who will offer a attractive deal for us. I live in Islamabad and I am very happy to see restaurants and online eateries are offering their best deals in the month of Ramazan for ‘Iftar’ and ‘sehri’, said Aliya Shahid.

“I am looking a place for the ‘Iftar’ dinner party where I can celebrate my son’s ‘Roza Kushai’ in economical rates. I think restaurant buffet dinner packages are quite better,” said a mother Yasmin Javed.