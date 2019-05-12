close
Mon May 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 13, 2019

Asim out of Wimbledon Club Squash Open

Sports

May 13, 2019

KARACHI: Asim Khan lost in the first round of the $51,250 Wimbledon Club Squash Open in London on Sunday. Fares Dessouky of Egypt thrashed Asim 11-3, 11-2, 11-0 in just 27 minutes. Asim, ranked 82nd, will now play $30,000 5R Montpellier Metropole Open that is scheduled in Montpellier, France from May 29 to June 2.

