Asim out of Wimbledon Club Squash Open

KARACHI: Asim Khan lost in the first round of the $51,250 Wimbledon Club Squash Open in London on Sunday. Fares Dessouky of Egypt thrashed Asim 11-3, 11-2, 11-0 in just 27 minutes. Asim, ranked 82nd, will now play $30,000 5R Montpellier Metropole Open that is scheduled in Montpellier, France from May 29 to June 2.