Divine favours

Almighty Allah has bestowed infinite favours on us. Some He transferred to us through His most beloved and last Prophet, Muhammad (pbuh). Even if you turn all the oceans into ink and all the trees of the world into pens, it would still not be enough to describe the favours the Almighty has bestowed on mankind. Out of all these favours, one of the most important one is fasting. It has numerous advantages, both healthwise and morally.

According to Hadith, Ramazan is a blessed month, a month for fasting, prayer and patience and for thanking the Almighty for all His blessings. The reward for prayer during this month is 70 times greater than that in other months. We are Muslims, followers of Islam, an all-encompassing religion. Unfortunately, we are the worst in following its golden principles. However, we should try to remember what the first and foremost divine oath is and what the many instructions we have received have taught us.

“We believe in Allah and in what has been revealed to us and what was revealed to Ibrahim, Ismael, Ishaq, Yaqub and the tribes, and in the Books given to Moosa, Isa and other prophets from their Lord. We make no distinction between one and another among them and to Allah do we bow our will in Islam.” (3:84) “Oh you who believe! Observing the fast is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before you, that you may become pious, clean.” (2:183) “Observe the fast for a fixed number of days, but if any of you is ill or on a journey, the same number should be made later from other days. And as for those who can fast with difficulty (eg sick, old age, etc), they have a choice either to fast or feed a poor, needy person for every day missed. But whoever does good of his own accord, it is better for him. And that you fast is better for you, only if you know it.” (2:184)

“The month of Ramadan in which was revealed the Quran, a guidance for mankind and clear proofs for the guidance and the criterion, between right and wrong. So whoever of you sights the crescent (new-born moon) on the first night of Ramadan and is present at home, he must observe fast that month and whoever is ill or on a journey, the same number of days which he did not observe fast, must be made up from other days. Allah intends for you ease and He does not want to make things difficult for you. He wants that you must complete the same number of days and that you must magnify Allah (saying Allaho Akbar) for having guided you so that you may be grateful to Him.” (2:185)

In 2:187, the Almighty has given instructions regarding sexual relations during Ramadan. Now a few verses about namaz and zakat: “(They are momins) who are steadfast in prayers and spend out of what we have provided for them.” (2:3) “Seek help with patience, perseverance and prayer.” (2:153) Guard strictly your habit of prayers, especially the middle (Asr) prayer, and stand before Allah in a devout frame of mind.” (2:238) “Those who believe and do good deeds and establish regular prayers and regular charity (zakat) will have their reward with the Lord. On them shall be no fear, nor shall they grieve.” (2:277) “They are momin who establish regular prayers and charity and bow down humbly.” (5:55) “The mosques of Allah shall be visited and maintained by such as believe in Allah and the Last Day, and establish regular prayers, and practice regular charity, and fear none but Allah. It is they who are expected to be on true guidance.” (9:18)

“And establish regular prayers at the two ends of the day (Fajar and Maghrib) and approaches of the night (Isha).” (11:114) Those who patiently persevere, seeking the countenance of their Lord, establish regular prayers, spend out secretly or openly of the gifts final attainment of the eternal home (Jannah).” (13:22) “Speak to my servants who have believed that they establish regular prayers, and spend secretly or openly in charity out of the sustenance we have given them, before coming of a Day (Qiamat) in which there will be neither mutual bargaining nor befriending.” (14:31)

The above verses clearly illustrate Divine instructions about fasting, zakat and good behaviour. Traders won’t get rich quickly that way, but they will not receive exemplary, severe punishment either. Their greed will deprive many poor people from being able to afford Iftar and Sehri.

In Surah Ar-Raad, Ayats 25 and 31, the Almighty warns: “Those who break the covenants of Allah…. and cut asunder those things which Allah has commanded to be joined, and create mischief in the land, on them is the curse – for them is Jahannam.”

We are all aware of the dismal conditions in providing health facilities to the poor in our country. With this in mind, we – some dear friends and philanthropists with Shaukat Virk as executive director - decided to set up a welfare hospital at Ahmad Ali Road (opposite Minar-e-Pakistan). Since construction of the 300-bed facility will take some time to complete, a well-equipped OPD was set up, which has provided free medical care to more than 300,000 patients. A dialysis centre with 15 beds has also been set up and has been providing free treatment 24/7 since then. All this is only possible with the wholehearted support of philanthropists and your zakat contributions. You are kindly requested to make your donations to. We, the management, on behalf of all poor patients, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Email: [email protected]