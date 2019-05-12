close
Mon May 13, 2019
One people, one date

Newspost

 
May 13, 2019

The people of Pakistan, especially of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, have voted for the PTI for change in the system. One important change that the PTI government has failed to consider is a change in the Ruet-e-Hilal committee. We are sick of a committee that has time and again selected different dates compared to the rest of the world's Muslims for Eid and Ramazan. The committee refuses to accept witnesses from KP and relies on a telescope to look for the moon every year rather than a lunar calendar.

Therefore, it is proposed that the committee chairman and members should be immediately changed. Currently, the committee is headed by a grade 22 officer with perks and privileges, which is a waste for the amount of work done by the committee. So it is proposed that in future the committee should be headed by grade 16 and 17 officers and that too for one year only. Let's end this tradition of three different Eid dates in Pakistan once and for all.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

