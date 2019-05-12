close
Mon May 13, 2019
Nothing to do

Newspost

 
According to surveys, the unemployment rate in Pakistan is approximately 5.9 percent of its total population. This problem has been increasing rapidly and due to this, many crimes are taking place. It is obvious that many people – no matter what the education – are idle because they are not getting any job at all.

Sadly, the government is not taking any action on the unemployment problem in Pakistan because political parties are busy criticising each other instead of making economic policies for the unemployed youth of Pakistan. It is the responsibility of the government to think about and find out the solution of this issue.

Bibigul

Karachi

