Four, including two women, killed in Sukkur incidents

SUKKUR: Four people including two women were killed in different incidents on Sunday in Larkana and other districts.

Reports said some unidentified armed men opened fire on two local farmers Azhar Mirbahar and Sikandar and both were critically injured in village Behan in Naudero. Azhar succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to a local hospital hospital while the other victim is still in critical situation.

The relatives of the victim along with the body staged a sit-in on the Sukkur-Larkana Highway and demanded immediate arrest of the killers. Muhammad Bakhsh Mirbahar, father of the deceased, allegedly accused Peeral Mirbahar and his associates of killing his son. The police reached the sit-in and assured the demonstrators of swift justice and cleared the highway. The police claimed that the incident was a result of Karo Kari.

Meanwhile, a brutally-murdered body was recovered from Khairpur on Sunday identified as Rashid Noonari. The police shifted the body to Civil Hospital Khairpur and registered an FIR against unknown killers.

In another incident, a man killed his wife Bhanul and managed to escape from the spot at Thari Mirwah in Khairpur. While in other incident, accused Nazar Muhammad Bhand shot dead his sister-in-law Azima in the limit of Mehar. The police have registered FIR.