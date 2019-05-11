Vietnam jails two for ‘spreading propaganda’ on Facebook

HANOI: A Vietnamese court has jailed two activists on charges of publishing damaging anti-state propaganda about the communist-run country, state media reported Saturday, the latest convictions under a hardline leadership intolerant of dissent.

The women, Vu Thi Dung and Nguyen Thi Ngoc Suong, were sentenced Friday to six and five years respectively for posting videos and articles on Facebook against proposed special economic zones and a beefed up cybersecurity law, the People´s Police newspaper reported. The court, in the country´s south, found them both guilty of "making, hoarding and spreading propaganda information, documents and materials against the socialist republic of Vietnam"