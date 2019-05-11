IIRO sends relief goods to 5,000 families

Islamabad : International Islamic Relief Organisation (IIRO) has sent relief package to the deserving 5,000 families of Pakistan, says a press release.

In this connection a special ceremony was held in Madrasa Dar-abi-Talib, Islamabad.in which Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki, Director General Saad Masood Al-Harsi, Dr. Jamal Nasir, president PGTF and chairman Qamar Jahan Foundation participated.

Relief Goods for the 5,000 deserving families was sent under their supervision to the various cities of Pakistan.

On this event Federal Minister Noor Ul Haq Qadri said that Pakistan and KSA are bounded in brotherly relations between the two countries. And this brotherly relationship between two countries is an example for the whole world. Saudi ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki said on this occasion that in the month of Holy Ramzan this gesture of Relief package is a great deed and KSA will continue this type of relationship between two countries and it will develop more. We shall continue our support for the Pakistani peoples.

Dr. Jamal Nasir, chairman Qamar Jahan Foundation addressing to the ceremony appreciated this good gesture and appreciated these efforts of IIRO and Rabta-e-Alam e Islami. He added that KSA always stood side by side when Pakistani nation faced any difficult moments and provided all possible support to Pakistani Poor and affected families. Dr. Jamal Nasir appreciated service to humanity especially depressed families deserve a strong support which KSA is providing to the needy families. It is such type of good deed which has no alternative service.

DG IIRO Saad Masud Al-Harsi Said that it is a note able proof for this friendship between two brotherly Countries and it will remain continue forever.