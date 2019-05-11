close
Sun May 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 12, 2019

Safe roads

Newspost

 
May 12, 2019

Globally there are 1.24 million road deaths a year, with estimates placing the injury toll between 20 and 50 million. Road deaths are the biggest killer of young people worldwide and the 10th biggest killer of people of all ages.

Most road crashes and casualties are caused by behavioural factors, for example not wearing a seat belt or helmet, speeding or reckless driving. Most casualties can be prevented by people altering their behaviour. This means there is much scope for preventing road casualties by raising awareness of how people can protect themselves and others. Road safety awareness can be an effective way to do this and act as a focal point for the communication of road safety messages.

Saleh Muhammad ( Karachi )

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost