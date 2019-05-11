Safe roads

Globally there are 1.24 million road deaths a year, with estimates placing the injury toll between 20 and 50 million. Road deaths are the biggest killer of young people worldwide and the 10th biggest killer of people of all ages.

Most road crashes and casualties are caused by behavioural factors, for example not wearing a seat belt or helmet, speeding or reckless driving. Most casualties can be prevented by people altering their behaviour. This means there is much scope for preventing road casualties by raising awareness of how people can protect themselves and others. Road safety awareness can be an effective way to do this and act as a focal point for the communication of road safety messages.

Saleh Muhammad ( Karachi )