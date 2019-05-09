close
Fri May 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

Seniority list of women teachers issued

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2019

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has issued the provisional list of the seniority of female senior elementary teachers (BPS-16) working in Islamabad's model schools and colleges.

The list made in light of records available up to May 6 has been sent to the college principals and area education officers concerned for examination and correction. It contains the names of 1,751 SETs.

In a letter separately sent to the principals, an FDE official sought the names of the teachers, who were transferred or had retired, died or left the department, in writing.

He said the seniority list had been drawn up on the basis of particulars received from the educational institutions and available records.

The official said the list was provisional and representation regarding the change of seniority order would be accepted until May 24.

