AIOU to provide fee concession to foreign students

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided to give fee concession to the foreign students, in line with its policy of promoting academic collaborations with the international institutions.

In this connection, the University’s Executive Council at its recent meeting presided over by the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul Qayyum approved concession of tuition fee for Kyrgzstan students. Instead of charging the fee as per international practices, it was decided that their fee will be at with Pakistani students.

However, as per a notification issued here, this facility will not be applicable on cost of living and other facilities. The revised rates will be applicable from autumn, 2019. It may be mentioned here, AIOU also got the approval of the Federal Cabinet to set up its distance learning institute in Kyrgyzstan. The Cabinet had approved the proposal for signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Educational Scientific Productive Complex International of Kyrgyzstan (ESPC) and the AIOU in the field of distance education.