It’s annoying for us to keep being unpredictable: Azhar

LAHORE: Former captain Azhar Ali has said that Pakistan are an unpredictable side that is capable of turning the tables.

In the Champions Trophy 2017, Pakistan began terribly, swatted aside by arch-rivals India. But Sarfraz Ahmed still managed to lead a written-off team to the title. Fakhar Zaman claimed the Player of the Match award in the final, having made his debut in the competition’s second game, and Azhar was his foil, notching three sturdy half-centuries and providing the bedrock as Fakhar went ballistic. It was simply another example of Pakistan's unpredictability, but as entertaining as it is to watch, it’s a habit not without its frustrations for those in the midst of it all.

“It’s annoying for us to keep being unpredictable, but it’s true,” Azhar said. “We know we can bounce back from anywhere and that makes us dangerous. We have done well in World Cups, even though no-one rates us that highly in the build-up. We always produce good performances so hopefully this will be a special one.”

That Champions Trophy win came on English soil, and with this summer’s ICC World Cup also set to be held in England and Wales, Azhar is backing Pakistan to find the conditions aggregable again.

“We always enjoy playing in England and have played a lot of cricket in England in the recent past. These five ODIs will help us as well. I’m looking forward to the summer, hopefully we can lift the cup.

“Wherever you’re playing, if you have information and experience of playing in the conditions. It will benefit Pakistan a lot. But all ten teams have potential to win games and we’ll have to see what kind of capability they have.”

Azhar is no longer involved in Pakistan’s ODI set-up, and other stars from that Champions Trophy-winning side have faded similarly. Mohammad Amir seemed to have turned a corner with his spell in the final, dismissing each of India’s much vaunted top three of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and captain Virat Kohli, the latter caught at point a ball after Azhar himself had dropped him at slip.

But what seemed a pivotal point in Amir’s career has remained an untouched high watermark since, and he was left out of Pakistan’s preliminary World Cup squad.“It’s up to the selectors but Amir is definitely a very good bowler,” he says.“He’s lacked form in a few ODIs, but we all know he’s world-class. If he performs well against England, he might just get in the squad.”