One shot dead in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A youth was shot dead in the limits of Akbarpura Police Station on Tuesday, police officials said. They said Mushtaq Ahmed told police that armed men opened fire on his son Owais, 19, a watchman in private organisation, early in the day. He was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the police registered the case and managed to arrest two accused identified as Ghufran and Faqir, residents of Akbarpura.