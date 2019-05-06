Bajwa vows to uplift national game

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation’s (PHF) newly appointed secretary general Asif Bajwa has said that he has accepted the position as a challenge and is committed for the betterment of the national game in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, he said that hockey had given a lot of gold medals to this country. “But today we are passing through a crisis,” he said.

He observed that bringing improvement would not be possible in a few days. The PHF secretary said that he would work with all stakeholders to uplift the national game. “All PHF affairs would be run according to its constitution,” he added.

He vowed that PHF take the team to number one position in world hockey. Bajwa said that in the next fifteen days he would meet the Prime Minister and the chief ministers of the provinces to resolve all hockey-related issues.

He hoped that PM Imran Khan would listen to the PHF’s point of view. He said that he would not comment on former PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed’s recently released video. Bajwa said that when he was PHF secretary, daily allowances were given regularly to all players and they had central contracts.

He further said that PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar did a lot of work for the betterment of the national game. The PHF secretary said that he would go to every Olympian and other former players for bringing improvement in the national game.