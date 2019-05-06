OGDCL set to focus on shale drilling

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas development Company Limited (OGDCL) will focus on exploration of shale oil and tight gas with joint ventures of foreign companies to attract foreign investment, a company official said on Monday.

Qamar Javaid Shairf, chairman ODGCL’s board of directors said Pakistan’s geological formations are relatively “more challenging to dill but there is an opportunity to improve performance”.

"Time to drill a well with a depth of about 10,000 feet takes on average of about six months as compared to other countries where usually a similar well is drilled in four to six week,” Shairf said at an annual dinner of OGDCL’s officers association. He also shared the company’s strategy for enhancing production to reduce reliance on energy imports.