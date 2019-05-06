close
Tue May 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 7, 2019

OGDCL set to focus on shale drilling

Business

 
May 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas development Company Limited (OGDCL) will focus on exploration of shale oil and tight gas with joint ventures of foreign companies to attract foreign investment, a company official said on Monday.

Qamar Javaid Shairf, chairman ODGCL’s board of directors said Pakistan’s geological formations are relatively “more challenging to dill but there is an opportunity to improve performance”.

"Time to drill a well with a depth of about 10,000 feet takes on average of about six months as compared to other countries where usually a similar well is drilled in four to six week,” Shairf said at an annual dinner of OGDCL’s officers association. He also shared the company’s strategy for enhancing production to reduce reliance on energy imports.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business