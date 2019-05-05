Shortage of essential commodities irk consumers

Rawalpindi : Shortage of essential commodities at Ramazan Sasta Bazaars has irked consumers on Sunday as the holy month of Ramazan is about to set in.

The ‘Ramazan Sasta Bazaars’ have been made operational in city and cantonment board areas but without essential commodities of sugar, lemon and several other items while people are deprived of sugar, atta, rice, pulses etc.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa during his visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaars told

‘The News’ that all essential items including sugar will be available before Ramazan. “We are strictly monitoring profiteers and hoarders in Ramazan bazaars and open market shops. We will register FIRs against them,” he warned.

He also advised consumers to directly complain against profiteers and hoarders and immediate action will be taken against them.

Some key post officials of city district government, Rawalpindi on condition of anonymity said that shopkeepers are not ready to come in sasta bazaar to sell essential items on cheaper prices.

Sellers have claimed that they could not continue their business at Ramazan sasta bazaars, officials claimed. According to city district government, Fair Price Shops have also been functional in all sasta bazaars where consumers could purchase all necessary items on cheaper prices.

CCTV cameras walkthrough gates have also been placed in all bazaars. Police officials have been deployed around all bazaars to avoid any untoward incident.