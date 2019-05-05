Sindh govt releases funds to curb HIV after chaotic outbreak in Larkana

SUKKUR: On the directives of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Sindh finance department has released Rs.34 million for the Sindh Aids Control Programme after an outbreak of HIV virus in Larkana.

The government is to invite tenders to procure 250,000 HIV and AIDS testing sets to get blood screening of the entire population living around the areas where the HIV virus broke out. Meanwhile, PPP MPA Faryal Talpur along with party’s Sindh President, Nisar Khuhro and Sohail Anwar Sial visited the blood screening camp, met the HIV positive victims and inquired about their health.

Faryal said the Sindh government would not leave the victims alone and promised to provide free-of-cost medical facilities to all the victims. She also emphasised upon the Lady Health Workers and social mobilizers to create awareness among the people about the HIV virus and its possible ways of spread.

Talking on the occasion, the PPP MPA also requested the media not to disclose the names and areas of the HIV positive patients. She suggested the civil society to come up and create awareness among the people that it is a curable disease. She directed the deputy commissioner Larkana to hold meetings with barbers and create awareness for not using a razor twice.

Secretary Health Sindh Dr Saeed Awan also visited Larkana and formed a three-member doctors team, led by Dr Shehla Abbasi, proposing to assist the JIT that is probing the suspicious outbreak of HIV virus. He said all possible efforts are being carried out to curb the infectious disease from spreading further.