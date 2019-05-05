Nawaz visits Data Sahib shrine

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Sunday visited the shrine of Hazrat Ali bin Usman Al-Hajveri commonly known as Data Gunj Bukhsh and offered Fateha.Nawaz reached Data Darbar amidst beefed up security from Jati Umra.

The erstwhile premier stood beside the grave of Data Sahib for a while, keeping his eyes closed. He laid a floral wreath on the grave. It is worth-mentioning here that Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined Rs 1.5 billion and $25 million in the Al-Azizia corruption reference by an accountability court on December 24, 2018. He is out of jail for six weeks for medical treatment. The bail of the ex-premier will expire on May 7.