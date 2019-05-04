Punjab Kick-Boxing C’ship today

LAHORE: The Punjab Kick-Boxing Association is organizing its regular event 10th Punjab Kick-Boxing Championship on May 5 at Govt Islamia College Civil Lines Lahore. All nine affiliated divisional of Kick-Boxing Association are participating in this mega championship. The all arrangement for the smooth conduct of Championship has been finalized. The Championship will be started tomorrow at 1.00 pm. The chief guest for opening ceremony Ch M Ijaz Additional Secretary Pakistan Tahriq-e-Insaf will inaugurate the Championship at Govt. Islamia College Civil Lines. In this Championship total eight weight categories will be conducted. The all divisional teams reached Lahore for the participation. The Chief Guest for the Closing will be Prof M Waseem Principal Govt Kahna Degree College who will distribute the Medals and Trophies to the winners at 6.00 pm at same venue. All my media friends are requested please cover this Championship for the promotion of game of Kick-Boxing in Punjab.