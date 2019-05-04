National Senior Squash title goes to Farhan

LAHORE: Former world No. 16 Farhan Mehboob of Pakistan Wapda clinched the National Senior Squash Championship trophy after defeating his strong rival Danish Atlas in the marathon five sets final played at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Saturday.

Air Commodore of the Northern Air Command Ch. Sarfaraz was the chief guest on this occasion who also witnessed the final lasted for 59-minutes. Pakistan national coach Yasin Khan, Members Executive Committee KP Squash Association Wazir Gul, Sher Bahadar Khan, Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman, Head Coach PAF Squash academy Atlas Khan, officials, players and large number of spectators also enjoyed the thrilling final. The final match was started on slow pace and it took momentum when Farhan Mehboob lost the first set to Danish Atlas at 3-11. It was quite easy sailing for Danish who adopted attacking game strategy right in the outset of the final and thus won the first set 3-11.

After conceding a set, it was an otherwise situation when Farhan Mehboob looked himself quite confidence with his super nick, perfect drops and forceful backhand and forehand smashes. The final was a treat to watch as both Farhan and Danish exhibited their class and received cheering responses from the jam-packed spectators fence but lefty Farhan was too good in hitting his perfect nicks.

It was the second set in which Farhan Mehboob, who reached to his highest world ranking 16 in 2009, staged a strong comeback against world no 199 and unseeded Danish Atlas.

Farhan won the set by 11-9 to tie the tally 1-1. The set was tied on coupe of occasion as well including at 4-4, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8 and 9-9 before Farhan got the set by 11-9.

Farhan played two times World Team Championship, World Junior, Asian Junior and South Asian Games and six times Asian Senior Team Championship, also represent Pakistan in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, is most experienced player against Danish and thus the third set by 11-6. Farhan is one of the best left handed stroke expert player, this is the quality which he have after the great legend Qamar Zaman, exhibited well against Danish in the final by hitting matchless nicks and drops shorts and received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators.

Farhan is 9 times national champion and former Pakistan number 1 player and was the gold medal winning team member at the Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, lost the fourth set to Danish.

Danish Atlas Khan won his first PSA World Tour title at the Persian Gulf Cup in 2011, played attacking game and kept Farhan in the back of the court by hitting some good drops. Danish Atlas Khan is the youngest Asian games Gold Medalist in history at age of 16, took the fourth set by 7-11.

Danish Atlas Khan, who won 2 Asian Junior Championship in 2011-12 and also grabbed Chicago Open in 2015, responded well to Farhan in the fourth set but Farhan dominated the last set he won by 11-9, and thus got the title.