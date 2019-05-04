Fake accounts scam: Zardari, Faryal, Murad submit reply on NAB questionnaires

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former president and the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari submitted his reply of the questionnaires to the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a fake bank accounts scam.
Besides Zardari, Faryal Talpur and ex-chief minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah also submitted the replies to a questionnaire of the CIT of the NAB.
When contacted, Senator Farooq H Naek, legal adviser of Zardari, confirmed that the replies of Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Qaim Ali Shah have been submitted to the NAB.
