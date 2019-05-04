Govt urged to hold multinational companies accountable for exploiting workers

Islamabad : Tobacco growers on Friday urged government to hold leading tobacco multinational companies accountable for making economic exploitation of workers linked with the industry.

The tobacco growers and workers of multinational tobacco companies said this in a media briefing held at National Press Club.

Addressing to press conference, President Labour Federation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Abrarullah stated that Tobacco sector of KP is contributing Rs135bn annually in national exchequer but newly introduced Rs.300 per kg tax on growers of Tobacco will crush this sector in KP.

He also added that Tobacco Multinational companies are damaging the economy while government should hold accountable all these tobacco Multinational companies.

“These multinational companies are causing damage to national economy and on other side making economic exploitation of thousands of workers and technical experts associated with tobacco sector,” he said.

He also said that 210 permanent employees suspended from Philip Morris Pakistan Limited should be restored on their jobs, said Presided MehnatKash Labour Federation KP.

Representatives of Sarhad Agricultural Rural Development Organization Haji Abdul Nabi also underlined that with the implementation of Rs300/kg tax on tobacco, thousands of workers /growers / labors associated with tobacco sector will become jobless leaving a horrendous increase in unemployment in the country over all.

Addressing the conference he also pointed out that added Rs300/kg tax on tobacco will leave hundreds and thousands of workers jobless. Which will cause exploitation of labours and growers but also put enormous loss to national economy?

He also termed Rs300 per kg tax on tobacco as planned move of multinational companies with connivance of bureaucracy to put loss to national economy and leaving thousands of workers jobless. “The decision will put minor pressure on bigger tobacco factories and tobacco industrial sector,” he said.

The representatives and office bearers of tobacco sector and tobacco growers demanded of the government to take action on illegal closure of factories under 1934 Factory Act.

The representatives also demanded for restoration of permanent employees suspended illegally from Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited. The participants also warned the government to resolve concerning issues of Tobacco sector, otherwise tobacco cultivators from KPK will come to roads for their demands.