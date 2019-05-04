Musical gala held by ABP&AW

Rawalpindi : Steering away from the humdrum of regular seminars, lectures and/or inspirational talks, this week ABP&AW organised a musical gala for its members.

The evening provided the perfect ambience for a night of good food, congenial company and entertainment. The talent showcased at the event was a young and energetic Abid Ali, a solo performer who enlivened the evening with an eclectic selection of ‘ghazals’, and film songs. Along with his melodic voice, Mr. Ali charmed the audience with his flute-playing.

The audience proved to be a lively one, enthusiastically cheering and clapping along with their favorite tunes. Mr. Ali obliged the guests by taking their requests. In what is usually seen to be a women’s affair, this time the organisation invited the members’ husbands to join in on the merriment.

Addressing the audience Tahmeena Malik, president ABP&AW (IR Branch) said that although the maxim “behind every successful man stands a woman” holds true, the reverse is equally important and in need of appreciation. She highlighted the support, encouragement and inspiration she herself and her members had received from their spouses throughout their association with ABP&AW.

The General Secretary of the Association Asma Naveed in her introductory address announced that this Ramzan, just as in previous years, ABP&AW would be conducting the activity of distributing Ration Packs to deserving households. In a bid to achieve greater outreach, she appealed to the ladies to donate generously in cash or kind.

Towards the end of the programme, a raffle drawing was held, where winners Riffat Kiani, Saba Alvi and Saiqa Qureshi were given prizes and tokens. ABP&AW is a nonprofit, nonpolitical organisation working for the uplift of under-privileged women, particularly in the sectors of economy, education and empowerment.