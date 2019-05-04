Bilawal offers condolences on KU VC’s death

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief over the demise of University of Karachi Vice-Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan.

In his condolence message, the PPP chief said the country had lost a dedicated scientist. He paid rich tributes to Dr Khan for his unmatched services for the country. His contributions would live in the people’s hearts forever, he added.

The PPP chairman said Dr Khan was working on a biosaline agriculture project in the Thar coal project area, adding that his successful experiment on crops from saline water was a remarkable achievement.

He said the people would remember him as a kind trainer, a great teacher, a scientist and a thorough patriot. He offered his condolences to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace.