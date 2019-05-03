Banks to remain closed on 1st Ramazan

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, which will be observed as Bank Holiday for deduction of Zakat, as usual.

All banks, Development Financial Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) will, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1440 AH, said a statement of SBP on Friday.

However, all employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as normal working day (except for public dealing), the statement added.