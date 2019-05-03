close
Sat May 04, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 4, 2019

Banks to remain closed on 1st Ramazan

National

A
APP
May 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, which will be observed as Bank Holiday for deduction of Zakat, as usual.

All banks, Development Financial Institutions (DFIs), and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) will, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramadan-ul-Mubarak 1440 AH, said a statement of SBP on Friday.

However, all employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as normal working day (except for public dealing), the statement added.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan