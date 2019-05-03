close
Sat May 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2019

PM welcomes IsDB's support to Pakistan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday appreciated the Islamic Development Bank's long standing engagement with Pakistan and its support towards capacity building, polio eradication and economic growth.

He was talking to President Islamic Development Bank Dr Bandar MH Hajjar and members of his delegation here at the Prime Minister Office. The Prime Minister underscored the importance of IsDB for member countries and the Muslim communities worldwide. The Prime Minister threw light on the government related policies and the Bank shared the common goal of enabling the people to lead better lives and achieve their full potential. Imran Khan apprised President IsDB about the flagship initiatives of the government of Pakistan, namely "Ehsaas" and "Naya Pakistan Housing" aimed at social welfare and poverty alleviation.

