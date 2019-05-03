Two women murdered by ‘husbands’ in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: In separate incidents in the provincial capital, two women were allegedly murdered by their husband over domestic issues.

In Din Bahar Colony, Naveed Akhtar alias Neelam,34, was allegedly shot dead by her husband Abdul Rauf in front of her minor sons and daughter.

Mubin,8, told the cops of Faqirabad Police Station that his parents on Friday quarrelled with each other and after that, his mother along with his younger brother and a sister left home to go to the house of their grandparents.

The child told police that as they were on their way, their father chased them and opened fire on their mother, killing her on the spot. The accused escaped. Another woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in the Daudzai area after having an argument. One Badam Gul approached the Daudzai Police Station on Friday that he was informed about the death of his daughter married to a local Sajjad some 10 years back.

The complainant asked the police to probe the case as he believed she was killed by her husband.

Police arrested the accused. The officials said the accused during the custody confessed to murdering his wife by electrocuting her.

Meanwhile, a local from Matani Sajid was shot dead allegedly by his rivals Laiq Shah and others in the limits of the Paharipura Police Station. Another young man, Zeeshan, was shot dead in the limits of Pishtakhara Police Station.

In the University Town, armed men opened fire on motorcyclists. Two people were wounded in the firing and were taken to the hospital.

Two suspects held in robbery cases

Local police on Friday arrested two suspects allegedly involved in different robberies and snatchings in the provincial capital.

An official of the capital city police said the Gulberg police have arrested two alleged criminals involved in snatching cellular phones and valuables from people, especially students. The police said the two accused, Ayaz and Akash, used to target people in the vicinity of hostels and educational institutions. The officials said one stolen motorbike and eight cellular phones along with cash were recovered from the held robbers.

Meanwhile, the Chamkani police arrested an alleged ring leader of robbers gang, Shamsher of Charsadda, and recovered snatched good and cash from him. Police said the accused was being interrogated to know about his accomplices. Meanwhile, there were reports that exchange of fire took place between police and alleged robbers in the limits of the Agha Mirjani Shah (Yakatoot) Police Station. The incidents of mobile snatchings, burglaries, armed robberies and other street crimes are on the rise in almost all the parts of the four divisions of the provincial capital. Besides, houses and shops have been robbed in broad daylight by armed men.

Police officials, on the other hand, said they have busted several groups and arrested a large number of their members in the last few weeks.