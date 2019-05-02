Engro Energy, Siemens sign MoU

Karachi: Engro Energy Limited and Siemens have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to upgrade and develop the Government Polytechnic Institute in Mithi, Tharparkar District.

Engro Energy Limited CEO Ahsan Zafar Syed and Siemens Pakistan Managing Director Helmut Von Struve signed the MoU, a statement said on Thursday.

Under the arrangement with Siemens, Engro aims to enhance the capacity of the institute and deploy latest equipment and technology for providing teach-ware and curriculum for upgraded education facilities.

Siemens Pakistan Managing Director Helmut Von Struve said, “Vocational training is an important part of our responsibility to society, and our ongoing commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.” Engro Energy CEO Ahsan Zafar Syed said, “With a majority youth-population, Tharparkar presents significant opportunity to develop a skilled and trained workforce which can improve socio-economic opportunities and living standards in the region.” Engro Energy Director HR Kashif Soomro said, “The focus on technical and vocational training underscores this key focus area where we want to develop Thar as an integral cluster of skilled and highly trained manpower – thereby delivering on our promise of creating dividends for a wide sector of the community.”